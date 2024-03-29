Más de 30 mil de feligreses se concentraron en la procesión del Santo Sepulcro de Villa de Cura

El pueblo zamorano una vez más se convirtió en el epicentro de la religión católica en el país, donde más de 30 mil de feligreses de diversas zonas de Venezuela y el mundo se reunieron en Villa de Cura, capital del municipio Zamora, para asistir a la procesión del Santo Sepulcro.
Esta procesiòn, con más de 140 años de antigüedad es considerada la segunda manifestación religiosa más grande e importante del país, donde centenares de fieles toman este día, para adorar y venerar a quien con su vida pagó los pecados de la humanidad en un intento de liberarlos del mal.
Esta gran movilización, se desarrollò bajo un ambiente de amor, fe y devoción, como todos los viernes de la Semana Mayor, la imagen de Jesús de Nazaret después de su crucifixión salió de la Casa del Santo Sepulcro.
La imagen del venerado Nazareno fue elevada por más de 400 hombres que conforman la Asociación Civil de Cargadores, para recorrer la avenida Bolívar y llegar a la Iglesia “San Luis Rey”, en compañía de la Virgen Dolorosa, San Juan y los fieles devotos que llegaron a la jurisdicción a cumplir sus promesas.
