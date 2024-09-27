Leones del Caracas regresa al Estadio Monumental para iniciar su pretemporada

||Redacción El Periodiquito
***El manager del equipo capitalino José Alguacil, asumirá las riendas del conjunto al momento en el que culminen sus actividades con los Reales de Kansas City**
Leones del Caracas regresa al Estadio Monumental de Caracas este viernes para iniciar su pretemporada de cara a la temporada 2024-2025 de Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional (LVBP).
Por su parte, el manager del equipo capitalino José Alguacil, asumirá las riendas del conjunto al momento en el que culminen sus actividades con los Reales de Kansas City. Ya que el equipo a quien pertenece en las Grandes Ligas, está actualmente en puestos de postemporada por la vía del comodín de la Liga Americana.
