Maracay
viernes 27, septiembre 2024

Deportes

Leones del Caracas regresa al Estadio Monumental para iniciar su pretemporada

Redacción El Periodiquito

***El manager del equipo capitalino José Alguacil, asumirá las riendas del conjunto al momento en el que culminen sus actividades con los Reales de Kansas City**

Leones del Caracas regresa al Estadio Monumental de Caracas este viernes para iniciar su pretemporada de cara a la temporada 2024-2025 de Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional (LVBP).

La práctica se realizará a puerta cerrada, y estará bajo el mando del coach de primera, Álex González, así lo indicó el gerente del equipo Víctor Gárate.
“Alex González será el líder de las prácticas desde el primer, y estará acompañado por el resto del cuerpo técnico en cada uno de los entrenamientos por estos días”.
Asimismo, Leones del Caracas comenzará su pretemporada a partir de las 5:00 de la tarde y se espera que estén presentes Kevin Nieves (coach especial), Lino Urdaneta (coach de bullpen), Juan Indriago como scout de avanzada, Jonathan Arráiz como scout y Ligmer Morales como asistente del cuerpo técnico.
Llegada de Alguacil

Por su parte, el manager del equipo capitalino José Alguacil, asumirá las riendas del conjunto al momento en el que culminen sus actividades con los Reales de Kansas City. Ya que el equipo a quien pertenece en las Grandes Ligas, está actualmente en puestos de postemporada por la vía del comodín de la Liga Americana.

“Tenemos que esperar cómo termina la temporada para él con Kansas City… A pesar de no estar desde el día uno, hemos mantenido muchas conversaciones con él”. Expresó Víctor Gárate.

 

