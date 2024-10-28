Varios lesionados tras accidente en la carretera nacional Coro-Punto Fijo

|| MCB
Unas 10 personas resultaron lesionadas tras registrarse el choque de un vehículo contra un muro de contención en la carretera nacional Coro-Punto Fijo, en el estado Falcón, a eso de las 8:00 de la noche del pasado domingo.
En el accidente de transito acaecido específicamente en el sector Los Hernández, de la parroquia Santa Ana de la entidad antes mencionada, los lesionados iban a bordo un vehículo Chevrolet, modelo Corsa, dos puertas.
Entre los lesionados se encuentran cuatro adultos, un adolescente y cinco niños, quienes fueron trasladados al Hospital General Regional Dr. Rafael Calles Sierra, donde recibieron la debida atención médica del personal de guardia.
Al lugar del accidente, se presentaron paramédicos de Protección Civil, adscritos al Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos, Bomberos, GNB y PNB para prestar apoyo y traslado de las víctimas -aun por identificar- al centro de salud. Se presume que el accidente fue causado producto del consumo de bebidas alcohólicas.
