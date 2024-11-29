Un final feliz para el cunaguaro atropellado en Los Teques

||Redacción El Periodiquito
Un cunaguaro atropellado en Los Teques fue rescatado y atendido gracias a la rápida acción de voluntarios, autoridades y veterinarios.
Miembros del «Grupo Cóndor» encontraron al animal herido cerca del tanque de Lagunetica y le brindaron los primeros auxilios. Luego, lo trasladaron a una clínica veterinaria donde recibió atención médica.
Con el apoyo del Ministerio de Ecosocialismo (Minec) y la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB), el cunaguaro fue llevado al Zoológico de Caricuao para continuar su recuperación.
Un video difundido en redes sociales por el alcalde de Guaicaipuro, Farith Fraija, muestra al cunaguaro macho adulto recibiendo atención veterinaria. Se confirmó que sufrió lesiones por fricción, compatibles con un atropello. El animal se encuentra bajo sedación y recibe tratamiento para su estabilización.
Este rescate destaca la importancia de la colaboración entre la comunidad y las autoridades para proteger la fauna silvestre. El cunaguaro, una especie autóctona de Venezuela, se encuentra en situación vulnerable y requiere de la protección de todos.
