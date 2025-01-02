Argentina denunció ante la CPI a Tarek William Saab por el caso del gendarme Nahuel Gallo

||Redacción El periodiquito
El gobierno de Argentina denunció ante la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) al fiscal de Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, por la “detención arbitraria y desaparición forzada” del gendarme Nahuel Gallo.
En un comunicado, la Cancillería argentina señaló que este caso «constituye una violación grave y flagrante de los derechos humanos, evidenciando un patrón sistemático de crímenes de lesa humanidad que se están cometiendo en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, los cuales se encuentran claramente bajo la jurisdicción de la CPI».
COMUNICADO
La República Argentina informa que ha presentado una denuncia ante la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) por la detención arbitraria y desaparición forzada del ciudadano argentino Nahuel Gallo, ocurrida el 8 de diciembre de 2024 en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, señalando al fiscal general Tarek William Saab en el marco de este caso.
Este hecho constituye una violación grave y flagrante de los derechos humanos, evidenciando un patrón sistemático de crímenes de lesa humanidad que se están cometiendo en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, los cuales se encuentran claramente bajo la jurisdicción de la CPI.
El Gobierno argentino continuará utilizando todos los recursos legales y diplomáticos para garantizar los derechos del ciudadano Nahuel Gallo, proteger los derechos humanos y exigir justicia internacional.
NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO
html,
body,
body *,
html body *,
html body.ds *,
html body div *,
html body span *,
html body p *,
html body h1 *,
html body h2 *,
html body h3 *,
html body h4 *,
html body h5 *,
html body h5 *,
html body h5 *,
html
body
*:not(input):not(textarea):not([contenteditable=””]):not(
[contenteditable=”true”]
) {
user-select: text !important;
pointer-events: initial !important;
}
html body *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
body *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body div *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body span *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body p *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body h1 *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body h2 *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body h3 *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body h4 *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection,
html body h5 *:not(input):not(textarea)::selection {
background-color: #3297fd !important;
color: #ffffff !important;
}
/* linkedin */
/* squize */
.www_linkedin_com
.sa-assessment-flow__card.sa-assessment-quiz
.sa-assessment-quiz__scroll-content
.sa-assessment-quiz__response
.sa-question-multichoice__item.sa-question-basic-multichoice__item
.sa-question-multichoice__input.sa-question-basic-multichoice__input.ember-checkbox.ember-view {
width: 40px;
}
/*linkedin*/
/*instagram*/
/*wall*/
.www_instagram_com ._aagw {
display: none;
}
/*developer.box.com*/
.bp-doc .pdfViewer .page:not(.bp-is-invisible):before {
display: none;
}
/*telegram*/
.web_telegram_org .emoji-animation-container {
display: none;
}
/*ladno_ru*/
.ladno_ru [style*=”position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0;”] {
display: none !important;
}
/*mycomfyshoes.fr */
.mycomfyshoes_fr #fader.fade-out {
display: none !important;
}
/*www_mindmeister_com*/
.www_mindmeister_com .kr-view {
z-index: -1 !important;
}
/*www_newvision_co_ug*/
.www_newvision_co_ug .v-snack:not(.v-snack–absolute) {
z-index: -1 !important;
}
/*derstarih_com*/
.derstarih_com .bs-sks {
z-index: -1;
}